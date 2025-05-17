Arrest made after early morning stabbing

VW independent staff

One person was flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne for treatment of injuries suffered during an early morning stabbing in Van Wert.

Robert Burns

According to a press release from the Van Wert Police Department, a 911 call was received at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday regarding the stabbing in the 300 block of S. Wayne St. Upon arrival, officers rendered aid to the victim until the Van Wert Fire Department was able to transport him to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. The victim, who’s name has not been released, was later transported by medical helicopter to Lutheran Hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Officers arrested Robert M. Burns, 24, of Van Wert and charged him with felonious assault, a second degree felony. He’s currently incarcerated at the Van Wert County Correctional facility and will have an initial appearance in court on Monday, May 19.

No information has been released yet about the events leading up to the stabbing.