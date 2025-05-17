Tractor vs. car….

A portion of Lincoln Highway was closed Friday night after a car/tractor collision. It occurred at approximately 6 p.m. at the intersection of Lincoln Highway and Hoagland Center Rd. The tractor was pulling a chopper mower eastbound on Lincoln Highway when a westbound car tried to to pass another vehicle and could not complete the pass. The tractor operator then attempted to avoid a head on collision, but the car hit the tractor on its right rear tire, causing the contents of the tire to come off over a large area of the road. No one was hurt but damage to both vehicles was extensive. The road was closed off to traffic for a couple of hours while the two vehicles were removed. Bob Barnes photos