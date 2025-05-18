Lancers fall to Allen East in NWC finale

VW independent sports

HARROD — All good things must come to an end and that was the case on Saturday, as the ninth-ranked Lincolnview Lancers suffered their first Northwest Conference baseball loss since 2019.

That season, Lincolnview lost the NWC finale 6-4 to then-member Paulding to finish 6-1 in conference play. No high school baseball games were played during the COVID-19 season of 2020, but the Lancers went undefeated in NWC play in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 and entered Saturday’s game against Allen East 7-0 against NWC teams. The Mustangs ended the streak with a one-hit, 9-0 victory.

Despite the loss, Lincolnview remains outright NWC champion for the fifth consecutive season.

Allen East plated three runs in the top of the first inning, then added another in the third, three more in the fifth and two in the sixth inning. The Mustangs (12-9, 4-3) finished the game with 12 hits. Meanwhile, Myles Moody ended Allen East’s no-hit bid with a single in the top of the seventh inning.

The Lancers (18-6, 6-1 NWC) have added a pair of regular season games to the schedule this week, today at No. 5 Kalida (Division VII) and home against Paulding on Wednesday. Lincolnview will host rival Crestview in the Division VI sectional championship game at 5 p.m. Friday.