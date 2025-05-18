Lincolnview High School says goodbye to 72 seniors

Lincolnview High School seniors file in to the gymnasium for Sunday’s graduation ceremony, the school’s 65th such service. 72 seniors received diplomas during the ceremony. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Judging by its collective resume, the Lincolnview High School Class of 2025 has already enjoyed many significant accomplishments, all while preparing for the future.

Of the 72 seniors who received diplomas at the school’s 65th annual commencement service on Sunday, 44 plan on pursuing higher education, 21 will go directly to the workforce, four are entering the military and four others are undecided.

Those who spoke at Sunday’s gathering described the Class of 2025 as one that has enjoyed many good memories and one that is ready to answer new challenges that lie ahead.

“Today we stand together, ready to toss our caps in the air and step into the future,” Class President Ella Davis said to graduates and to those in attedance. “This class is built differently – we’re a group of dreamers, doers and difference makers. Whether you’re headed to college, the workforce, the military or an entirely different adventure, carry with you the lessons you’ve learned, not just from tests, but from each other. This is the last time we will be together like this, as classmates, as teammates, as best friends…the halls we’ve walked, the classrooms we’ve sat in and the moments we’ve shared, it’s shaped us and made us who we are today and while we may be headed in different directions, the bonds we’ve built will always remain the same.”

Valedictorian Lindsey Hatcher and Salutatorian Trace Klausing reflected on the past and looked ahead and spoke of future opportunities, while sharing what has made the entire graduating class special.

“I am truly proud to stand here and call myself a Lincolnview alumni,” Klausing told his fellow graduates. “One thing I’ll remember about my classmates is their competitiveness. Our class has always been so competitive when it comes to academics and athletics.”

“We built memories that will last a lifetime,” Hatcher said. “We are a class of high achievement in many areas, but I want to recognize our class for something else – the spirit of our class and how we always reach out to those in need. That is our greatest achievement.”

High School Principal Brad Mendenhall said noted the Class of 2025 received over $300,000 in grants and scholarships, and he said graduation day marks an important milestone for members of the Class of 2025. He also emphasized the importance of community.

“For 13 years, Lincolnview has been your community,” he stated. “Community is not just a place, it’s a feeling, it’s a network of support and a source of strength. It is where you find your sense of belonging and purpose. Wherever your next community might be, being involved in the community you live in is essential.”

“Each of you have unique talents and perspectives that you contribute to the fabric of your surroundings,” he continued. “Your actions can inspire change and foster connection. Remember – true impact begins with engagement and serving other people. I urge you to show up, not just physically but emotionally and mentally, be present, listen to others and be willing to collaborate.”

Superintendent Jeff Snyder shared brief remarks as well, and Lincolnview Board of Education President Michelle Gorman, Vice-President Mark Zielke and board members Ashley Breese, Eric Germann and Lori Snyder passed out diplomas.

The class motto was “Life is always changing, so make the best of it.” The class color was sage green and the class flower was the hibiscus.

Four other area graduation ceremonies were held over the weekend. Delphos Jefferson held its commencement exercise on Saturday, while Parkway, Wayne Trace and Delphos St. John’s said goodbye to their seniors on Sunday.