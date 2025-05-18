State Line Rd. fire…

The Convoy Fire Department responded to a barn fire on State Line Rd. at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday. An immediate request for mutual aid went out to area departments, with manpower and equipment requested from Van Wert, Payne, Wren and Monroeville (IN). The barn burned very quickly, but the blaze was contained to the structure with some damage vinyl sideing on a nearby garage. Firefighters were at the scene for about two hours. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer