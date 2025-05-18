VWHS announces graduation plans

VW independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert High School Principal Chuck Rollins has announced that the school will be hold its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2025 at 2 p.m. this Sunday, May 25, in the high school gymnasium.

Parking will be available in both the west parking lots (high school and middle school). Open entrances at the school are the high school main and gym entrances, and the middle school gym entrance. The doors will open to the public at 1 p.m.

Tickets will be collected at the door for family members to attend graduation.