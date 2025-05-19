Burenga a Commended Student…

Van Wert High School Prinicpal Chuck Rollins has announced that Amanda Burenga has been named a Commended Student in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, was presented by Rollins to Ms. Burenga at the recent Senior Awards Convocation. About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Photo submitted