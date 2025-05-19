Fishpaw, Overholt earn NWC honors
VW independent sports
After guiding the Lancers to a fifth consecutive outright Northwest Conference baseball championship, Lincolnview head coach Eric Fishpaw has been named NWC Coach of the Year in balloting by conference coaches. It’s the fifth straight year Fishpaw has earned the award. The Lancers are currently 18-6 (6-1 NWC) and ranked No. 6 in Division VI in this week’s OHSBCA statewide poll.
In addition, Lincolnview’s Chayse Overholt has been named NWC Player of the Year. So far this season, Overholt is batting .372 with 18 RBIs and 24 runs scored and is 6-0 on the mound with an ERA of 1.01, 44 strikeouts and 12 walks.
Overholt and two other Lancers – Holden Price and Myles Moody – earned All-NWC first team honors. Gavin Evans was named second team All-NWC, and Case Young and Seth Brant earned honorable mention accolades.
Crestview’s Bryson Penix Zaine Cereghin earned first team All-NWC honors, Owen Heckler was named second team All-NWC and Ayden Hyitt was named honorable mention All-NWC.
First Team
Chayse Overholt Lincolnview Jr
Kyle Hopkins Columbus Grove Sr
Jackson Thompson Allen East Jr
Bryson Penix Crestview Sr
Holden Price Lincolnview Jr
J.J. Schnieders Lima Central Catholic Jr
Myles Moody Lincolnview Sr
Zaine Cereghin Crestview So
Brady Basinger Columbus Grove So
Jude Stemen Spencerville Fr
Matthew Quatman Lima Central Catholic Sr
Second Team
Michael Quatman Lima Central Catholic So
Ethan Hershberger Allen East So
Karder Agner Delphos Jefferson Sr
Nathan Speicher Bluffton So
Owen Heckler Crestview Jr
Blayne Hill Bluffton So
Caleb Davis Columbus Grove Sr
Gavin Comer Spencerville Fr
Gavin Evans Lincolnview Jr
Alex Meyer Columbus Grove Fr
Honorable Mention
Case Young Lincolnview Jr
Jaxon Rahrig Delphos Jefferson So
Travis Stanley Allen East So
Seth Brant Lincolnview So
Gavin Schwartz Spencerville Sr
Landen Worcester Bluffton Sr
Ayden Hyitt Crestview Sr
Tysen Patterson Spencerville Sr
Brady Malcolm Lima Central Catholic
Owen Conley Spencerville Jr
Brady Brooks Allen East Jr
Sheldyn Fetter Delphos Jefferson Jr
Isaac Rostorfer Delphos Jefferson Jr
Levi Clum Allen East Jr
Gage Sautter Columbus Grove So
