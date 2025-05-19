Fishpaw, Overholt earn NWC honors

VW independent sports

After guiding the Lancers to a fifth consecutive outright Northwest Conference baseball championship, Lincolnview head coach Eric Fishpaw has been named NWC Coach of the Year in balloting by conference coaches. It’s the fifth straight year Fishpaw has earned the award. The Lancers are currently 18-6 (6-1 NWC) and ranked No. 6 in Division VI in this week’s OHSBCA statewide poll.

In addition, Lincolnview’s Chayse Overholt has been named NWC Player of the Year. So far this season, Overholt is batting .372 with 18 RBIs and 24 runs scored and is 6-0 on the mound with an ERA of 1.01, 44 strikeouts and 12 walks.

Chayse Overholt has been named 2025 NWC Player of the Year. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

Overholt and two other Lancers – Holden Price and Myles Moody – earned All-NWC first team honors. Gavin Evans was named second team All-NWC, and Case Young and Seth Brant earned honorable mention accolades.

Crestview’s Bryson Penix Zaine Cereghin earned first team All-NWC honors, Owen Heckler was named second team All-NWC and Ayden Hyitt was named honorable mention All-NWC.

First Team

Chayse Overholt Lincolnview Jr

Kyle Hopkins Columbus Grove Sr

Jackson Thompson Allen East Jr

Bryson Penix Crestview Sr

Holden Price Lincolnview Jr

J.J. Schnieders Lima Central Catholic Jr

Myles Moody Lincolnview Sr

Zaine Cereghin Crestview So

Brady Basinger Columbus Grove So

Jude Stemen Spencerville Fr

Matthew Quatman Lima Central Catholic Sr

Second Team

Michael Quatman Lima Central Catholic So

Ethan Hershberger Allen East So

Karder Agner Delphos Jefferson Sr

Nathan Speicher Bluffton So

Owen Heckler Crestview Jr

Blayne Hill Bluffton So

Caleb Davis Columbus Grove Sr

Gavin Comer Spencerville Fr

Gavin Evans Lincolnview Jr

Alex Meyer Columbus Grove Fr

Honorable Mention

Case Young Lincolnview Jr

Jaxon Rahrig Delphos Jefferson So

Travis Stanley Allen East So

Seth Brant Lincolnview So

Gavin Schwartz Spencerville Sr

Landen Worcester Bluffton Sr

Ayden Hyitt Crestview Sr

Tysen Patterson Spencerville Sr

Brady Malcolm Lima Central Catholic

Owen Conley Spencerville Jr

Brady Brooks Allen East Jr

Sheldyn Fetter Delphos Jefferson Jr

Isaac Rostorfer Delphos Jefferson Jr

Levi Clum Allen East Jr

Gage Sautter Columbus Grove So