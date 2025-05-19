Frances C. Sroufe

Frances C. Sroufe, 84, formerly of Continental, passed away at 2:45 p.m. Friday, May 16, 2025, at Homestead at Town Center, Van Wert.

She was born August 25, 1940, to John and Alnora Evelyn (Dangler) Craine Jr., who both preceded her in death. On February 19, 1959, she married William Franklin Sroufe. He preceded her in death on February 5, 2009.

Survivors include three children, Randy (Laura) Sroufe of Defiance, Tonia (Keith) Dunifon, and Rod (Tonya) Sroufe both of Van Wert; eight- grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and a brother, Robert (Sue) Craine of Troy.

She was preceded in death by infant son, Jerald Dean Sroufe; four brothers, Charles E. (Arminta) Craine, John E. (Caroline) Craine, Glenn R. (Virginia) Craine and Melvin Leroy Craine, and one sister Margaret (Bill) Gamble.

Frances worked at Continental New’s Review, did secretarial work for R&B Fabrication, Charloe, and sold Avon in Dupont. She was an avid quilter and seamstress. Frances had the award-winning spice cake at the state fair in 1970. She enjoyed wintering in Sarasota Florida, where she liked to play shuffleboard.

A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 21, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, with Pastor Terry Porter officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Dupont. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: to a charity of donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.