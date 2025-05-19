Getting to know Brothers of the Heart

By Quincy Thompson

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert is proud to welcome Brothers of the Heart on Thursday, August 14, presented by Scott Niswonger and supported by JoAnne Wolford and Eileen Manken. It will be a night destined to blend heartfelt harmonies with deeply rooted musical traditions. Made up of four legendary voices: Jimmy Fortune, Bradley Walker, Ben Isaacs, and Mike Rogers. Brothers of the Heart isn’t just a band. It’s a powerful, faith-driven collaboration between four longtime friends who have left an undeniable mark on gospel, country, and bluegrass music.

Here’s your chance to get to know the Brothers before they take the stage:

Jimmy Fortune rose to fame as a tenor singer for the iconic Statler Brothers. After joining the group in 1982, Fortune became a driving creative force, penning hits like “Elizabeth,” “More Than a Name on a Wall,” and “Too Much on My Heart.” With his unmistakable voice and ability to write deeply emotional songs, Fortune’s solo career has only expanded his influence. His performances are heartfelt and sincere, marked by a connection with the audience that feels like a warm embrace. Expect goosebumps when Fortune takes the mic, his voice is as pure today as it was four decades ago.

Born with muscular dystrophy, Bradley Walker has never let adversity stand in the way of his passion for music. Known for his traditional country baritone and down-to-earth charm, Walker is a powerhouse vocalist with roots that go deep into classic country and gospel. He has performed with stars like Joey Feek and earned accolades from Vince Gill and Ricky Skaggs. Bradley’s ability to infuse every lyric with raw emotion and truth is what makes his voice unforgettable. His presence in Brothers of the Heart is a testament to the power of perseverance and the soul of country storytelling.

Brothers of the Heart will take the NPAC stage on August 14. Photo submitted

Ben Isaacs, of the award-winning Isaacs family group, is known for his extraordinary bass vocals and musical versatility. With deep roots in bluegrass and Southern gospel, Isaacs is also a sought-after producer who has worked with the Gaither Vocal Band, The Oak Ridge Boys, and countless other artists. Ben brings not only incredible musicianship to the group but also a deep understanding of how to craft a sound that is both classic and fresh. His harmonies ground the group and give them the rich, textured sound fans have come to love.

Mike Rogers brings a vibrant energy and musicianship that rounds out Brothers of the Heart. A skilled guitarist and drummer with a magnetic stage presence, Mike has spent years in gospel music and beyond, including performing with Craig Morgan. His soulful vocals, rhythmic precision, and infectious enthusiasm add an uplifting spirit to every performance. Whether he’s leading a song or adding harmony, Rogers ensures the music moves both your heart and your feet.

What makes Brothers of the Heart truly special is not just their talent, it’s their chemistry, authenticity, and unwavering love for the music and the message. Their performance at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on August 14 promises to be one you don’t want to miss. With voices that have graced the Grand Ole Opry and touched hearts across generations, they will deliver a once-in-a-lifetime evening that fans of gospel, country, and Americana won’t want to miss.

