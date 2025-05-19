Man charged in attack appears in court

VW independent staff

High bond has been set for a Van Wert man accused of stabbing another man over the weekend.

Robert Burns

Robert M. Burns, 24, made his initial appearance in Van Wert Municipal Court on Monday and Judge Jill T. Worthington set his bail at $250,000 commercial surety or cash with no 10 percent provision. As of Monday evening, Burns remained in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, May 22.

Burns is charged with felonious assault, a second degree felony in connection with an incident at a home in the 300 block of S. Wayne St.

A 911 call was received at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday regarding a stabbing at the home. Upon arrival, the Van Wert Police Department rendered aid to the victim until the Van Wert Fire Department was able to transport him to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. The victim, who’s name has not been released, was later transported by medical helicopter to Lutheran Hospital. His current condition is unknown.

No new information has been released about the events surrounding the attack.