Pickleball tournament set for June

Submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County has announced its first-ever pickleball tournament, a community-focused fundraising tournament set to take place indoors on Saturday, June 21, at the Van Wert YMCA. It’s sponsored by OhioHealth.

Open to players of all skill levels, the tournament will feature doubles play across men’s, women’s, and mixed divisions. The event promises a full day of friendly competition – all while raising funds to support United Way’s mission of improving lives in Van Wert County.

Registration is open now through June 9 for ages 16+ and includes a guaranteed three games. Registration fee is $50 per person, or $75 if playing both divisions. Spots are limited. To register or learn more, visit the United Way’s website at www.unitedwayvanwert.org, or the United Way office at 136 E. Main St., Van Wert.