Prep baseball: Lancers, Knights fall

VW independent sports

Kalida 9 Lincolnview 8

KALIDA — In a matchup of two state ranked teams, No. 6 Lincolnview (Division VI) fell to No. 11 Kalida (Division VII) 9-8 on Monday.

The Lancers scored three runs in the second inning, including two off the bat of Grant Zielke. Kalida answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third but Lincolnview plated four runs in the top of the fifth to take a 7-2 lead. Case Young’s two-RBI double accounted for two of the runs. However, the Wildcats a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth, two more in the sixth and three in the seventh, with the winning run coming on an error.

Young and Zielke each finished with two hits in the game, and Zielke and Carter Stevens each finished with two RBIs. Kalida had just four hits in the game, including two by Adam Bockrath, but the Wildcats benefited from 11 walks.

Delphos St. John’s 6 Crestview 4

CONVOY — Delphos St. John’s scored six runs, all in the top of the fifth inning and the Blue Jays defeated Crestview 6-4 on Monday.

The Knights scored all four of their runs in the third inning, including three on an error. Brayden Klaus, Josh Mueller and Alex Martz all produced run scoring doubles in the fifth inning.