Real estate transfers 5/12-5/16/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers took place from May 12-16, 2025.

Loretta A. Williams to Shane N. Williams, Courtney R. Williams, a portion of Section 10 in York Township.

Estate of Richard A. Barrientos to Laura L. Holcomb, Lisa M. Adams, a portion of Section 14 in Pleasant Township.

Laura L. Holcomb, Lisa M. Adams to City of Van Wert, Van Wert City, a portion of Section 14 in Pleasant Township.

Michael D. Dennis to Ronald E. Thatcher Family Trust, Ronald E. Thatcher Family Trust TR, Dianne Thatcher Family Trust, Dianne Thatcher Family Trust TR, a portion of Section 8, Ridge Township.

Estate of Patricia Lou Post, estate of Patricia Lou Post EX, Michelle Hill EX, estate of Patricia L. Post, estate of Patricia L. Post EX to Michelle Hill, a portion of Section 1 in Willshire Township.

Sharon K. Dowler, Robert J. Cozad to Terry A. Linton Revocable Living Trust, Terry A. Linton Revocable Living Trust TR, Marsha A. Linton Revocable Living Trust, Marsha A. Linton Revocable Living Trust TR, Van Wert inlots, lot 4372.

Estate of Ruth H. Larue, Ruth Harriet Larue to Dianne L. Kimmet, Donna J. Sampson, Delphos outlots, lot 5.

Brandy J. Adams Rammel, Brandy J. Adams, Nicholas B. Rammel to Brandy J. Adams Rammel, Nicholas B. Rammel, Van Wert inlots, lot 296, lot 297, lot 308, lot 309.

Dennis E. Byrne, Dianne K. Byrne to Dennis E. Byrne, Dianne K. Byrne, a portion of Section 9 in Hoaglin Township.

Reincke-Norris LLC to Phillip Watson, Terra Watson, a portion of Section 31 in Ridge Township.

Carol A. Wilkin, Paula Vandenburg GDN, Carol A. Wilkin GDN to Sarah M. Spees, Laeken Spees, Van Wert inlots, lot 4483.

Keith S. Recker, Jodie M. Recker to Spencer R. Creekmore, Kaylee N. Creekmore, Van Wert inlots, lot 3571, lot 3572.

Brian J. Altenburger, Michele L. Altenburger to Brian J. Altenburger, Delphos inlots, lot 99, lot 833.

Brian J. Altenburger, Michele L. Altenburger to Michele L. Altenburger, Delphos inlots, lot 99, lot 833, lot 80, lot 81.

Michele L. Altenburger, Brian J. Altenburger to Bab 3G LLC, Delphos inlots, lot 99, lot 833, lot 80, lot 81.

Brian J. Altenburger, Michele L. Altenburger to Brian J. Altenburger, Delphos inlots, lot 759.

Brian J. Altenburger, Michele L. Altenburger to Michele L. Altenburger, Delphos inlots, lot 759.

Michele L. Altenburger, Brian J. Altenburger to Altenburger Family Homestead LLC, Delphos inlots, lot 759.

Dakota Schaffner to Katelyn Gaskill, Willshire inlots, lot 132.

John M. Myers Trust, John M. Myers TR, Janet M. Hallfeldt TR, Delores A. Myers Trust, Delories A. Myers Trust TR to Jason D. Moyer, Ashley R. Moyer, a portion of Section 23 in Union Township.

Donna R. Ball to Kaiden N. Grigsby, Benjamin K. Dickrede, a portion of Section 31 in Jennings Township.

Donna R. Ball to Richard J. Ball, Kimberly A. Ball, a portion of Section 31 in Jennings Township.

Todd J. Allison, Amy Allison, Todd Allison to Beverly K. Allison, Convoy inlots, lot 278.

Catherine L. Hargreave, Ashley L. Hargreave to Leslie Renée Slone, a portion of Section 22 in Pleasant Township.

Mary L. Wagner Trust, Mary L. Wagner Trust TR, James Morgan Wagner TR to John Breese Wagner, a portion of Section 21 in York Township; a portion of Section 18 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 18 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 8 in Jennings Township.

John E. Gerdemann, Laurie S. Gerdemann, Laurie Gerdemann to John Gerdemann Irrevocable Trust, John Gerdemann Irrovocable Trust TR, Jeffrey R. Gerdemann TR, Jesse L. Seibert TR, Laurie Gredemann Irrevocable Trust, Laurie Gerdemann Irrevocable Trust TR, a portion of Section 35 in Washington Township.

Paul Radabaugh Jr., Susan Radabaugh, Sue Radabaugh, Susan M. Radabaugh, Paul E. Radabaugh Jr. to Paul Radabaugh Irrevocable Trust, Paul Radabaught Irrevocable Trust TR, Susan Radabaugh Irrevocable Trust, Susan Radabaugh Irrevocable Living Trust TR, Paul E. Radabaugh III TR, Mark A. Radabaugh TR, a portion of Section 9 in Jennings Township.

Kalkreuth Family Living Trust, Kalkreuth Family Living Trust TR, Thomas A. Kalkeuth TR, Kendra L. Kalkreuth to Keith S. Recker, Jodie M. Recker, Van Wert inlots 3757.

Jared M. Duncan, Brittney Richards to James Lowe, Tabitha Lowe, Van Wert inlots, lot 3697/

Elliot J. Callow, Katelyn Callow to Jensen Riley, Raya Riley, Wren inlots, lot 30, lot 31, lot 32.

Estate of Deborah J. Hessler to Michael J. Hessler, Van Wert inlots, lot 3996.

Levi M. Miller, Elizabeth N. Miller to Leander B. Miller, Lena B. Miller, a portion of Section 34 in Willshire Township.