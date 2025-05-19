Rollover accident…

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department and Convoy Fire & EMS Rescue, along with an EMS squad from Van Wert were dispatched to John Brown and Union Pleasant Rd shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday to an accident at the jog in the road. The vehicle was southbound on John Brown Rd. and failed to negotiate the curve and ran into a ditch. The driver was able to get out of the van but three minors were trapped inside. Upon arrival, Convoy firefighters quickly freed them. Convoy EMS transported the injured passengers to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer