Sheets named SHIELD scholarship winner

Submitted information

CONVOY — The SHIELD (Crestview Football Alumni Association) has announced that soon-to-be Crestview High School graduate Wren Sheets has been named as the 2025 recipient of the second annual SHIELD scholarship. Wren is the son of Devin and Shay Sheets. He plans to attend Defiance College in the fall. Wren will study business administration at Defiance College and intends to play basketball for the Yellow Jackets.

As a Crestview Knight football player, Wren played defensive end, but was also featured as a tight end and wide receiver on the offensive side of the ball. He was regarded as a quiet and reliable leader among his teammates, and he worked incredibly hard to become a dependable mentor within his playing units. He was recognized as a team captain by his coaches and peers. The members of The SHIELD hope that this $750 scholarship award will help Wren with his educational goals at Defiance College.

Wren Sheets (14) has been awarded the second annual SHIELD scholarship. Bob Barnes/file photo

The members of the SHIELD scholarship committee included Shaun Balliet, Chad Pugh, and Briggs Orsbon. These former Crestview players and coaches reviewed applications from graduating Crestview football players and managers. Some of their comments appear below:

“I admire his honesty and integrity. He is humble yet confident and this shows both in his essay as well as in his actions on the field. I wasn’t aware of his quality academic standing but his disappointment in the A- also shows the pride he has in succeeding both on and off the field.”

“One of the qualities I have always admired most about Wren is his ability to make a profound impact on the game while remaining a man of few words. His actions spoke louder than words, earning him the respect of his coaches, teammates, and opponents alike.”

“I have always recognized Wren as an exceptional athlete and a natural leader on the field. However, I was surprised to learn of his near perfect academic achievements. What stood out most to me while reading his essay was his disappointment in receiving an A- on his grade card. While many would have been satisfied with strong grades, Wren consistently demands the best from himself and embodies a quality we seek in a SHIELD Scholarship recipient. His commitment to excellence will undoubtedly serve him well, and I am confident that he will continue to achieve remarkable success as he transitions to college.”

“I appreciate Wren’s recognition of the many values and traits that were instilled in him during his time playing Crestview football. His ability to recognize these as a high school senior is critical, as he will carry these attributes with him into his college academic and athletic career, as well into life after college.”

“Leaders come in all shapes and sizes, and despite Wren’s quiet personality, he proved to be an impactful leader on multiple Crestview athletic teams. Actions speak louder than words, and Wren exercised that motto. He led by example and set the standard both in the classroom and on the athletic field.”

“Wren is a deserving candidate for a SHIELD Scholarship, as he embodies what it means to be a “Crestview Knight.” He takes pride in his work, he is dedicated, he is a hard worker, he is a leader, and he represents Crestview and his community well.”

The SHIELD (Crestview Football Alumni Association) is committed to supporting the growth and development of Crestview football players at the youth, middle school, and high school levels within the Crestview community. SHIELD members develop fundraisers that develop financial resources that can be directed toward the purchase, maintenance, and development of resources for our youth, middle, and high school programs. This is the second year of the scholarship for graduating players and managers. Last year, the SHIELD was able to recognize Class of 2024 graduate Evan Walls for his commitment to Crestview Football. For more information about how you can help with The SHIELD’s mission for Crestview football, contact James Lautzenheiser or Trent Kreischer.