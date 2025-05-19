YMCA’s annual campaign underway

Submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County recently kicked off its annual board campaign. This year’s campaign chair is Mark Schumm.

Money donated to the campaign is used for memberships and program fees for many people in the Van Wert community. Needy children and families, disabled veterans, children and adults with developmental challenges and seniors are a few of the groups that receive over $100,000 a year in assistance from the YMCA. The YMCA Board of Directors has set a goal of $30,000 for this year’s campaign.

For more information about the YMCA outreach please visit www.vwymca.org and click on community Impact Report link on front page. This year’s kickoff started with a check from Leland Smith Insurance of $2,000.