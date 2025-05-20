Blitz focused on seat belt enforcement

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — If you’re behind the wheel or will be in the next several days, you’ll notice an increased law enforcement presence on roadways in Ohio and five surrounding states.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has joined forces with members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on safety belt enforcement across the state.

The eight‐day initiative began on Monday, May 19 and will continue through Monday, May 26. In addition to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the campaign will include the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police.

During last year’s initiative, the six states involved in the effort issued a total of 8,159 seat belt citations. The Ohio State Highway Patrol accounted for 3,459 of those citations.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and information sharing.