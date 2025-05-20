Nearly 1.7 million Ohioans expected to travel for holiday

AAA is projecting 1.7 million Ohioans will travel during the long Memorial Day holiday weekend. AAA and Ohio Department of Transportation officials are urging motorists to buckle up and to be extra vigilant while on Ohio’s roadways. ODOT photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Millions of drivers will hit the road for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, kicking off the unofficial start to summer. The American Automobile Association (AAA) estimates that a record 45.1 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles from home during the holiday, 1.4 million more than 2024.

That figure includes nearly 1.7 million Ohioans projected by AAA to travel between Thursday and Memorial Day Monday, with 1.54 million going by car.

“Memorial Day is a busy time on Ohio’s roads as many Ohioans travel to spend time with family and friends,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “I encourage all drivers to be alert and prioritize safety behind the wheel.”

Last year in Ohio, 26 people were killed in 22 fatal crashes during the four-day Memorial Day weekend reporting period. The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be keeping a close eye on the roads with extra emphasis on seat belt violations, impaired or distracted drivers, and speeding.

“As we gather with friends and family this Memorial Day weekend to honor those who gave their lives in support of freedom, let’s not forget that safety on our roadways is a shared responsibly,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Wear your safety belt, stay focused and never drive impaired. The decisions you make could save a life.”

Motorists can help keep roads safe by calling #677 to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving.

With nearly 1,000 new construction projects this year, there is a lot of work underway on Ohio roads. The Ohio Department of Transportation is working with contractors to suspend or reduce the size of active work zones as much as possible to accommodate the extra traffic. However, that’s not possible in every situation. Travel delays due to road work are likely on I-75 in Dayton, and Cincinnati, I-70 through Columbus and Zanesville, and both I-76 and I-77 in Akron.

“There will be a lot of people traveling for Memorial Day and it is very important for drivers to focus, be aware, and give their full attention to the road and their surroundings,” said ODOT Director Pamela Boratyn. “Simple things like buckling up, obeying the speed limit, driving sober, and putting down the distractions can be the difference between a memorable holiday and a tragic one.”

You can find information about work zones, view more than 1,000 live traffic cameras, see current road conditions, and traffic alerts at OHGO.com. County-by-county travel advisories are also available online.

Ohio law requires motorists to move over a lane for all stationary public safety vehicles with flashing lights. If you cannot safely move over, you are required to slow down in order to help keep roadside workers safe.