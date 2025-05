Rain washes out Tuesday’s schedule

VW independent sports

Mother Nature put the kibosh on Tuesday’s local outdoor sporting events.

Van Wert’s regular season baseball game against Coldwater was canceled by rain, as was Crestview’s baseball game against Antwerp.

Crestview’s Division VI district semifinal softball game against Tinora at Archbold was postponed until 4 p.m. Wednesday. Lincolnview’s Division VI district semifinal softball game against St. Henry at Wapakoneta was postponed until 6 p.m. Thursday.