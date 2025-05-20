Three VW Cougars named All-WBL

VW independent sports

Van Wert’s Aubrey Wollett has been named first team All-WBL softball in balloting done by league coaches this week. She’s one of three Cougars to earn all-league honors. Teammate Emma West was named third team All-WBL and Lauren Gearhart was named honorable mention All-WBL.

First Team

Bath – Alycen Stumbaugh

Celina – Campbelle Gass

Celina – Colbie Kinney

Defiance – Ayvah Cullen

Elida – Lilly Sifrit

Shawnee – Riley Rhoades

St. Marys Memorial – Adyson Vanderkeere

Van Wert – Aubrey Wollet

Wapakoneta – Addison Fisher

Wapakoneta – Aubryn Schnarre

Second Team

Bath – Aaliyah Young

Celina – Lilly Gonzalez

Defiance – Addison Miller

Elida – Carly Chiles

Kenton – Macee Heckathorn

Ottawa-Glandorf – Haley Meyer

Shawnee – Kacie Carroll

St. Marys Memorial – Candence Hirshfield

Wapakoneta – Sophia Knife

Third Team

Celina – Paiton Rhodes

Defiance – Bella Gutierrez

Elida – Delaney Miller

Kenton – Riley Totten

Ottawa-Glandorf – Maci Hovest

Shawnee – Taylor Lichty

St. Marys Memorial – Kelly Holsinger

Van Wert – Emma West

Wapakoneta – Alexis Schneider

Wapakoneta – Kortney Fullenkamp

Honorable Mention

Bath – Madison Edelbrock

Celina – Maddie Allen

Defiance – Elley Ward

Elida – Ava Jackson

Kenton – Brayla Butler

Ottawa-Glandorf – Addie Kitchen

Shawnee – Anna Menke

St. Marys Memorial – Alexis Shadrach

Van Wert – Lauren Gearhart

Wapakoneta – Avery Sheipline

WBL Player of the Year: Addison Fisher, Wapakoneta

WBL Coach of the Year: Renée Williams, Celina