Three VW Cougars named All-WBL
VW independent sports
Van Wert’s Aubrey Wollett has been named first team All-WBL softball in balloting done by league coaches this week. She’s one of three Cougars to earn all-league honors. Teammate Emma West was named third team All-WBL and Lauren Gearhart was named honorable mention All-WBL.
First Team
Bath – Alycen Stumbaugh
Celina – Campbelle Gass
Celina – Colbie Kinney
Defiance – Ayvah Cullen
Elida – Lilly Sifrit
Shawnee – Riley Rhoades
St. Marys Memorial – Adyson Vanderkeere
Van Wert – Aubrey Wollet
Wapakoneta – Addison Fisher
Wapakoneta – Aubryn Schnarre
Second Team
Bath – Aaliyah Young
Celina – Lilly Gonzalez
Defiance – Addison Miller
Elida – Carly Chiles
Kenton – Macee Heckathorn
Ottawa-Glandorf – Haley Meyer
Shawnee – Kacie Carroll
St. Marys Memorial – Candence Hirshfield
Wapakoneta – Sophia Knife
Third Team
Celina – Paiton Rhodes
Defiance – Bella Gutierrez
Elida – Delaney Miller
Kenton – Riley Totten
Ottawa-Glandorf – Maci Hovest
Shawnee – Taylor Lichty
St. Marys Memorial – Kelly Holsinger
Van Wert – Emma West
Wapakoneta – Alexis Schneider
Wapakoneta – Kortney Fullenkamp
Honorable Mention
Bath – Madison Edelbrock
Celina – Maddie Allen
Defiance – Elley Ward
Elida – Ava Jackson
Kenton – Brayla Butler
Ottawa-Glandorf – Addie Kitchen
Shawnee – Anna Menke
St. Marys Memorial – Alexis Shadrach
Van Wert – Lauren Gearhart
Wapakoneta – Avery Sheipline
WBL Player of the Year: Addison Fisher, Wapakoneta
WBL Coach of the Year: Renée Williams, Celina
POSTED: 05/20/25 at 10:40 am. FILED UNDER: Sports