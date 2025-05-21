Friday’s band concert moved to NPAC

VW independent staff

This Friday’s Van Wert Area Community Concert Band Concert will now be held at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert. The program, which was originally scheduled to be held at Fountain Park, will begin at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

As a kickoff to the Memorial Day weekend, music performed at the concert will include patriotic selections that are intended to reflect, revitalize and rekindle the pride that each of us have as citizens of the best country in the world, the United States of America. A few of these selections are “When Johnny Comes Marching Home,” “Philharmonic Military March,” “It Is Well With My Soul,” “Sweet Land of Liberty,” “Vision of Courage,” “God Bless America,” and “God Bless the U.S.A.”

Area military personnel and veterans will also be honored with a Salute To America’s Finest.