James R. Clark, 90, of Van Wert passed away in the late afternoon of Monday, May 19, 2025, at his residence with his family at his side.

He was born November 3, 1934, in Van Wert a son of Edward and Naomi (Thatcher) Clark, who both preceded him in death. On August 5, 1956, he married Martha J. Wermer who survives in Van Wert.

He is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Fruchey-Grubaugh (Eric) of Van Wert and a son Troy R. Clark of Van Wert. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Ebany (Kyle) Hammons of Van Wert, Jennifer Fruchey of Tampa Bay, Florida, Emily Fruchey of Van Wert, Jordan (Amy) Fruchey of Lima, Austin (Leslie) Clark of Convoy, Lucas (Sammi) Clark of Anna, Chase Clark of Convoy, Trent Grubaugh of Fenton, Michigan, Todd Grubaugh of Nashville, Tennessee, Joshua (Meagan) Grubaugh of Convoy, and 20 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Imogene (Jim) Dick of Chesterfield, Missouri, and a brother Bill (Teresa) Clark of Findlay.

Preceding him in death was a son, Mark J. Clark; an infant daughter who passed away at birth; a sister, Joan (Howard) Jones; a brother-in-law, Wayne Springer, and a son-in-law, Kevin Fruchey.

He was a proud farmer with an impressive work ethic, it was one of the greatest joys of his life. He actually started farming in elementary school and would rush home from school to get involved in whatever was being done at the farm. He was a member of FFA in high school and received many awards for his angus cattle showing and his other projects. He was also recognized as a State Farmer by the FFA. He graduated from Convoy Union High School in 1953. He was a Becks Hybrid Seed dealer for 25 years and enjoyed the relationships he built along the way.

In his adult years he enjoyed going to the lake, boating and water skiing, and traveling all over the United States with his family. He also loved watching his great grandchildren in their many activities, but above all things he had a deep love for Jesus that he shared with the world. James was a veteran of the United States Army. He also attended Harvest Field Church in Scott.

Visitation will be held at from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 24, Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, followed by a funeral service at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be at Taylor Cemetery following the service where military rites will be performed by the combined Honors Unit of American Legion Post 178 and VFW Post 5803.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals Hospice or Harvest Field Church.

Condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@yahoo.com.