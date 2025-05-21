Larry Dean Dowler

Larry Dean Dowler, 81, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 19, 2025, at Hearth and Home of Van Wert.

Born on December 18, 1943, in Van Wert to Dan and Freda Fay (Beeler) Dowler, Larry was known for his quiet strength and dedication to family.

As a single dad, Larry raised two hard-working children while forging a steady career at National Seal for 43 years. He found joy in the simpler things, like taking walks with his beloved dog.

Larry shared many happy years with his wife, Sue, whom he married on August 25, 2004, and who preceded him in death. Larry leaves behind a family that will cherish his memory, including two children, Bruce (Ruth) Dowler of Convoy and Kathy Dettrow of Van Wert; a stepson, Daniel Perez of Convoy; six grandchildren: Grace, Sydney and Hayden Dowler; Jordan (Rachael) Dettrow, Rachel (Dylan) Williams and Megan Dettrow; five great-grandchildren, Josie Dettrow, Jack Dettrow, Liam Williams, Lexi Williams and Lila Williams.

In addition to his parents and wife, Larry was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Dowler.

In keeping with Larry’s reserved nature, he will be laid to rest next to Sue in a private ceremony at Ridge Cemetery. Larry’s legacy of hard work, love, and quiet kindness will continue to resonate through his family.

To share in Larry’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.