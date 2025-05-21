Margaret Ruth Lape

Margaret Ruth Lape, 88, of Van Wert, passed away at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 18, 2025, at Hearth and Home of Van Wert.

She was born on July 15, 1936, in Van Wert, to Glenn and Margaret Jane Pruden, who both preceded her in death. On January 15, 1955, Ruth married Carl L. Lape, who preceded her in death.

The couple had three children, Phillip (Sara) Lape, Joy Gordon and Lynda Lape, all of Van Wert. Also surviving is a brother, John Pruden of Rockford; four grandchildren, Lindsey (Brad) Balliet, J. Cody (Amanda) Lape, Dani (Liz) Lape, and David Gordon, and four great-grandchildren, Carson, Logan, Greyson and Cece.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Jane Lape; brother, William Pruden; stepmother, Vera Pruden; sister-in-law, Carolyn Pruden, as well as son-in-law, Gerald Gordon.

Ruth formerly worked at Central Insurance, Borden Foods and Lincolnview Local Schools from which she retired. She was a longtime member of Bethel United Methodist Church before its closing and was always active in the Van Wert Youth Rabbit Club and the American Rabbit Breeders Association. Ruth, along with her husband, Carl, were founders of the Van Wert Apple Festival and the Fruit Growers Association of Van Wert. Together, they were avid basketball fans and cheered on the Lincolnview Lancers.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 25, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, Van Wert, with Pastor Briana Geiger presiding. Interment will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the funeral, from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be directed to the Bunny Hoppers 4-H Club.

