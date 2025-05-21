Post 178 to hold Memorial Day service

VW independent news

The public is invited to Van Wert American Legion Post 178’s annual Memorial Day ceremony, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 26, at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

The Legion Riders will start the service by bringing in the colors. The speaker at the ceremony will be Post 178 Finance Officer Bill Marshall. Lunch, sponsored by Post 178, will be served after the served at Memorial Park on W. Main St. The public is welcome to attend.

In case of rain, the ceremony will be held at Post 178.