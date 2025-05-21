Tow to USF…

Lincolnview senior Kreston Tow has committed to continuing his cross country and track and field career at the University of Saint Francis in Ft. Wayne. Tow is a three time individual and team state qualifier in cross country and currently has the ninth fastest time in school history, 16:33. In track and field, he earned All-Ohio honors as the lead leg in the 4×800 meter relay in 2024 and qualified for state in the 800 meter run and 4×400 meter relay. His 800 meter time is second best in school history, 1:57.80, and he is a member of two school record relay teams. Kreston plans to major in exercise science. Pictured with Kreston are his parents Kris and Brent, brother Karter, USF coach Brendan Moody and high school coach Matt Langdon. Photo submitted