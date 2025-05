Crestview ends season…

Crestview’s Kylie Williams (above) makes an outfield grab during Thurday’s Division IV district semifinal game vs. Tinora at Archbold. Below, Alli Thatcher (below) hurls a pitch against the Rams. Unfortunately for the No. 8 seed Lady Knights, the 2025 softball season came to an end with a 9-3 loss to No. 6 seed Tinora. Thatcher and Emma Ward each drove in a run for Crestview (9-15). Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent