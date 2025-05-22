Middle Point fire…

The Middle Point Fire Department was dispatched via 911 to a house fire in the 6500 block of Middle Point Wetzel Road Thursday evening. The call came in shortly before 6:30 p.m. and mutual aid was requested from Van Wert, Delphos, and Grover Hill fire departments. The fire was contained and quickly put out, but damage to the home was described as moderate. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and Van Wert County CERT were also at the scene. First responders were on the scene for about two hours. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer