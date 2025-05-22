Softball: Hughes no-hits St. Henry

VW independent sports

WAPAKONETA — Ila Hughes, the NWC Player of the Year, did it again for No. 1 seed Lincolnview. The freshman threw a complete game no-hitter and struck out 15 batters while leading the Lancers to an 8-0 Division VI district semifinal win over No. 4 seed St. Henry.

That wasn’t all – Hughes also had two hits, including a two-RBI triple that scored Kassidy Hammons and Ashlyn Price in the bottom of the sixth inning, a hit that increased Lincolnview’s lead to 6-0. Price also had a pair of hits and two RBIs, both in the bottom of the third, and Sylvia Longstreth and Kassidy Hammons each drove in a run.

The Lancers will face No. 2 seed Minster for the district championship at 5 p.m. today at Wapakoneta.