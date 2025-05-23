Houg, Short among scholarship recipients

Submitted information

Central’s Educational & Charitable Foundation has announced its 2025 Scholarship Program recipients.

The program rewards graduates pursuing educational degrees supporting careers in the property and casualty insurance industry. The scholarship provides up to $5,000 annually to each student, is renewable for up to three years, and may be used towards educational expenses.

Samuel Houg

Samuel Houg is a graduate of Van Wert High School. He plans to attend The Ohio State University in Columbus this fall, majoring in business with a focus in finance and economics. After graduating college, Samuel aims to work in finance as a certified financial planner or chartered financial analyst. During high school, he was enrolled in several honors and CCP courses, was president of the Student Body and Student Council, was a member of the Chamber of Commerce Leadership Committee, participated in a local finance internship, and volunteered through Service Pack. Outside of academics, Samuel was a student athlete actively competing in swimming and golf. He is also employed as a certified lifeguard. Samuel is the son of Dr. Adam and Kelly Houg.

Saxton Short is a graduate of Crestview High School. He plans to attend the University of Cincinnati this fall, majoring in computer science with a focus in cybersecurity. Saxton aims to return to his local community and work in IT after graduating college. He was ranked first academically out of his graduating class and completed multiple honor classes and CCP courses in school. Saxton participated in the varsity jazz and marching bands and was a member of the varsity scholastic bowl team and the National Honor Society. During high school, Saxton had the opportunity to intern and receive hands-on IT experience while also holding a part-time position as shift lead at a local fast-food restaurant. He is the son of Jeff and Leigh Short.

Bailie Muhlenkamp is a graduate of Fort Recovery High School. She plans to attend The Ohio State University in Columbus this fall, majoring in finance or data analytics. After obtaining her undergraduate degree, Bailie aspires to return to her local community and secure a position in a business-related field. During high school, Bailie completed multiple honor classes and College Credit Plus (CCP) courses, was vice president of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), president of the National Honor Society, yearbook business manager, and was part of the Student Council. Outside academics, Bailie was a cheerleader and currently holds a part-time position at a local coffee shop. She is the daughter of Douglas and Jeanine Muhlenkamp.

Saxton Short

Jocelyn Langhals is a graduate of Ottoville High School. She plans to attend Bowling Green State University this fall, majoring in business marketing and supply chain management. Jocelyn aspires to work in a business setting post-graduation that is local to her community. During high school, Jocelyn completed honors and CCP courses, was on the Student Council, was a member of the National Honor Society, and was a member of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA). She participated as a student athlete, playing basketball and volleyball, earning MVP, most improved player, and top teammate honors in volleyball. Outside of school, Jocelyn assists with her family’s furniture business and works part-time at a local café. She is the daughter of Nicholas and Natalie Langhals.

Nicholas Sinn is a graduate of Wayne Trace High School. He plans to attend Purdue University Fort Wayne this fall, majoring in actuarial science. After obtaining his undergraduate degree, Nicholas aspires to return to his local community and work as an actuary. During high school, Nicholas was nominated as class president and Student Council president, was a member of the National Honor Society and Future Farmers of America (FFA), participated in choir, and was a student athlete playing basketball and baseball. He completed multiple CCP courses, received academic honors all four years of high school, and was named valedictorian. Nicholas holds a part-time job at a local factory. He is the son of Steve and Joy Sinn.

Travis DeMuth is a graduate of Miller City-New Cleveland High School. He plans to attend Miami University this fall, majoring in finance with a minor in business management. Travis’s career goal is to positively impact his community by building on his current skill set while expanding his professional experiences and opportunities. During high school, Travis completed 19 CCP courses, learned Spanish and Italian, and was ranked top of his graduating class. He was a member of the National Honor Society and acted as treasurer, was elected class president, and participated in the Big Brothers Big Sisters and Students Against Destructive Decisions programs. Travis is an Eagle Scout, was the president of the marching, concert, and pep bands, and participated as a student athlete playing varsity soccer and bowling. He also received the Ottawa Knights of Columbus 2025 Youth of the Year award. Outside of school, Travis holds a part-time job as a cashier. He is the son of Jeff and Vicki DeMuth.

Renewal Scholarships of $5,000 each were awarded to Audrey Carter, Gwenyth Prince, Ian Rex, Kaelan Swallow, Brandon Renner, Dylan Buzard, Jeff Li, Paul Adams, Storm Tracy, Cadence Cook, Ford Cooper, Hudson Myers, Leila Spyker, and Noah Swallow.