Lancers come up short in district final

VW independent sports

WAPAKONETA — In a matchup of two top five teams, No. 3 Lincolnview came up just short against No. 5 Minster, losing 4-3 in the Division VI district finals at Wapakoneta on Friday.

The game was a rematch of the season opener, which was won by Lincolnview 7-1.

Friday’s game was scoreless after three innings, but Minster scored three runs in the top of the fourth. Lincolnview answered with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning, one on an RBI single by Allie Miller that plated Lainey Spear, and an RBI single by Sylvia Longstreth that allowed Miller to cross home plate.

Minster’s Lauren Tyler hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning to increase the lead to 4-2. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Lincolnview’s Ila Hughes hit a two out double that scored Ashlyn Price, but the Lancers could draw no closer.

Hughes had two of Lincolnview’s six hits and on the mound she allowed six hits over seven innings with eight strikeouts and a pair of walks. Minster’s Brooklyn Osterloh struck out 14 Lincolnview batters and walked two.

The Lancers ended their season at 24-4, while Minster (25-5) advanced to next week’s regionals.