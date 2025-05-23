Lincolnview downs Crestview…

Lincolnview’s Holden Price (above) scores a run during Friday’s Division VI sectional championship game against Crestview. Below, Crestview’s Zaine Cereghin motors down the first base line. The Lancers won the game and the sectional title 9-0, with five runs coming in the second inning, including a two-run home run by Gavin Evans. Case Young also drove in two runs and Chayse Overholt held the Knights to just two hits, one each by Denver McDougal and Braxton Couts, while striking out seven. It was Lincolnview’s seventh straight sectional championship. The Lancers will face Patrick Henry in the district semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Napoleon. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent