Local runners qualify for regionals

VW independent sports

Division II

DEFIANCE — Van Wert’s Kendra Deehring and Owen Scott are among the runners advancing to next week’s Division II regional at Lexington.

Deehring moved on in the 100 yard dash with a third place finish in the finals (12.60) and grabbed the final qualifying spot with a fourth place finish in the 200 yard dash (27.11).

Scott won the 1600 meter run (4:20.98) and the 3200 meter run (9:37.68) by edging rival Ty Rosengarten of Ottawa-Glandorf (9:37.79). He also anchored the 4×800 relay team (Andrew Laudick, Noah Spath, Evan Keuneke, Scott) that placed third with a time of 8:14.49. Laudick also advanced in the 1600 meter run with a fifth place finish (4:37.13) and Spath advanced to regionals in the 800 meter run (sixth place, 1:59.74).

Division III

SPENCERVILLE — Crestview’s 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams are Division III Troy regional bound.

Brentyn Rodriguez, Liam Putman, Braxton Leeth and Drayden Hoffman finished third in the 4×100 (45.81) and third in the 4×200 (time not available). Hoffman also advanced in the 100 meter dash (11.2). Hudson Perrott moved on in the 1600 meter run with a fourth place finish (4:40.52). Derek Young advanced in the 3200 meter run and Anna Gardner was the Lady Knights lone regional qualifier, finishing fourth in the 3200 meter run (12:34.08).

Lincolnview’s Cody Ricker was the district champion in the 300 meter hurdles (40.01), and Noah Peters advanced to regionals in the 110 meter hurdles (fourth, 15.42). Evan Johns moved on with a third place finish in the 1600 meter run (4:38.52) and Zander Coil advanced with a fourth place finish in the high jump (6-0).

On the girls’ side, Lincolnview’s Annabel Horstman was the 300 meter hurdles champion (47.78), and Bryleigh Moody finished fourth in the 1600 meter run (5:34.22), and fourth in the 800 meter run (2:30.41), which qualified her for regionals in both events. Beth Hughes advanced to regionals with a third place finish in the shot put (35-11) and the 4×800 relay team finished second (9:58.96).