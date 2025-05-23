Make it a worry free holiday weekend

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS – The State Fire Marshal’s Office and Division of Liquor Control are urging Ohioans to prioritize fire safety while enjoying the Memorial Day holiday weekend. With many families planning to grill out as part of their holiday festivities, it’s important to take steps to ensure these gatherings are safe and enjoyable for all.

Grilling is a favorite summer pastime, but it can pose risks if proper precautions are not taken. According to the National Fire Protection Association, gas grills are involved in more than 9,200 home fires every year.

The Division of State Fire Marshal shares the following tips to help Ohioans minimize risk and maximize safety this weekend.

Proper grill placement : Always keep your grill at least three feet from your home, deck railings, and overhanging branches. Avoid placing your grill on a covered porch or under an awning, as heat and flames can potentially ignite nearby structures.

: Always keep your grill at least three feet from your home, deck railings, and overhanging branches. Avoid placing your grill on a covered porch or under an awning, as heat and flames can potentially ignite nearby structures. Maintenance is key : Before using your grill, always inspect it for signs of damage. Check propane tanks and fuel lines for leaks and blockages. If planning to use propane grill, ensure propane tanks are safely and properly filled before turning them on.

: Before using your grill, always inspect it for signs of damage. Check propane tanks and fuel lines for leaks and blockages. If planning to use propane grill, ensure propane tanks are safely and properly filled before turning them on. Stay alert : Never leave a grill unattended while in use, and keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grilling area a tall times to prevent accidents.

: Never leave a grill unattended while in use, and keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grilling area a tall times to prevent accidents. Be prepared : Always keep a fire extinguisher, water source, or bucket of sand nearby in case of unexpected flare-ups. If using a gas grill, make sure you are familiar with how to shut off your propane or natural gas source in case of an emergency.

: Always keep a fire extinguisher, water source, or bucket of sand nearby in case of unexpected flare-ups. If using a gas grill, make sure you are familiar with how to shut off your propane or natural gas source in case of an emergency. Clean up safely: Clean grease and food build up from the grates and trays, and check for bees’ nest, leaves, and other debris inside the grill. If using a charcoal grill, make sure to allow coals to cool completely before disposing them in a metal container. Never place hot coals in paper or plastic trash bags, as this could potentially start a fire.

For Ohioans planning to camp out this weekend, proper fire safety at campsites is equally important. If you plan on having a bonfire, always use established and approved fire rings or pits to contain the flames and reduce the chance of the fire spreading. Before starting a fire, make sure to clear the immediate area around the fire pit of dry grass, leaves, and other flammable materials. Never leave a fire unattended, and ensure it is fully extinguished before leaving the campsite or going to sleep. Additionally, keep water or a fire extinguisher nearby for immediate use if necessary.

“Fire safety should always be top of mind when enjoying the outdoors,” said Kevin Reardon, State Fire Marshal. “By practicing responsible habits during the upcoming weekend and summer months, especially as it relates to grilling and camping, we can ensure these activities remain enjoyable while reducing the risk for fires.”

If planning to consume alcohol, the Division of Liquor Control reminds Ohioans to make sure they follow the state’s open container laws. If visiting a local or state park, adults should make sure to understand and adhere to rules regarding alcohol use.

If planning to host an event at home that involves grilling or alcoholic beverages, hosts should take precautions to ensure the person grilling is not intoxicated. In addition, hosts should make alcohol-free options available for guests, make sure individuals under 21 do not consume alcohol, and verify visitors have a safe ride home. Before consuming alcohol, adults should always drink plenty of water, eat a meal and arrange safe transportation if away from home.