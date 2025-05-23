ODJFS: local unemployment rate decreases

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s unemployment rate increased slightly in April, according to figures released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. It went from 4.8 percent in March to 4.9 percent last month.

From March, unemployment rates increased in six counties, decreased in 79 counties, and did not change in three counties. Van Wert County’s jobless rate decreased, going from 5.0 percent in March to 4.6 percent in April.

Among Ohio’s 88 counties, preliminary April, 2025 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 3.5 percent in Mercer and Holmes counties, to a high of 7.4 percent in Ottawa County.

The counties with the lowest rates, other than Holmes and Mercer, were: Delaware, Putnam, and Wyandot, 4.0 percent; Auglaize and Geauga, 3.8 percent, and Medina and Union, 3.7 percent. Seven counties had unemployment rates above 7.0 percent in April. The counties with the highest rates, other than Ottawa, were: Noble and Pike, 7.3 percent; Monroe, 7.2 percent, and Adams, Meigs, and Scioto, 7.1 percent.