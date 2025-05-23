ODOT lists weekly local road projects

Submitted information

The following ODOT construction projects are anticipated to affect roadways in Van Wert County, starting Tuesday, May 27. All work is weather permitting.

U.S. 30 chip seal resurfacing

U.S. 30 eastbound between the City of Van Wert and the Indiana state line will be restricted to one lane May 27-June 13 to chip seal to the roadway. The eastbound rest area will temporarily close while work is active in that area.

U.S. 30 bridge repair

U.S. 30 at Converse Roselm Road and Stripe Road may have shoulder closures for finish work on the project to repair the bridges struck by an over-height vehicle.

Ohio 81 reconstruction

Ohio 81 between Willshire Eastern Road and Harrison Willshire Road, just east of the village of Willshire may have temporary traffic impacts for finish work on the project to raise the roadway profile and replace two culverts.