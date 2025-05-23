YWCA announces partnerships, plans for new facility

YWCA President/CEO Kimberly Laudick stands in front of land that will be the site of the agency’s new building. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Officials with the YWCA of Van Wert County, The Marsh Foundation and Mercy Health – Lima gathered Friday morning at the site of the YWCA’s future facility to unveil more plans for the facility, which will be built on 3.35 acres of land on Lincoln Highway, across from the Marsh Foundation on Van Wert’s east side. The plot of land was generously donated by The Marsh Foundation.

Designed to expand critical services, the new facility is poised to significantly deepen the YWCA’s impact and increase access to holistic care, trauma-informed support, and safe housing across Van Wert County.

The facility will replace the current YWCA building on E. Main St, which, according to YWCA of Van Wert County President/CEO Kimberly Laudick, has reached the limit of what the decades-old structure can provide.

“After a great deal of research, reflection and consultation we came to a difficult but exciting decision,” she said. “Rather than invest in costly renovations that wouldn’t even fully meet all of our future needs, we will build a new facility, one that reflects our mission, supports our growth and helps us serve more people in even more meaningful ways.”

The new 32,000 square foot building will provide emergency shelter and long-term housing for survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual assault. It will also introduce permanent supportive housing, while expanding the capacity for youth development and prevention programs.

“It will allow us to expand access and improve services for nearly 1,500 individuals we already serve each year across rural northwest Ohio and prepare for the increasing needs of the future,” Laudick stated.

In addition to making a financial donation, Mercy Health – Lima will lease space in the facility to provide compassionate, accessible care. By embedding healthcare services and supportive programming under one roof, the partnership aims to break cycles of trauma and build paths to lasting wellness.

“It’s a partnership that will bring access to family medication, specialty care and behavorial health to our community,” Laudick said. “This collaboration will help ensure that individuals and families we support are met with the care and dignity they deserve.”

To fund the new facility, the YWCA recently launched a capital campaign with a goal of raising $15 million. Laudick noted approximately $3 million has already been raised through early contributions from First Federal of Van Wert, Citizens National Bank, Mercy Health – Lima, OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, Vancrest of Van Wert and numerous local families and individuals.

Construction is expected to begin in spring of 2026 and is anticipated to take approximately a year. Once it’s complete, the existing building on E. Main St. will be listed for sale. In the event a buyer can’t be found, the current building will be demolished.

The Marsh Foundation Chief Operating Officer Jeff Grothause noted the YWCA’s roots are traced back to the Marsh family, who helped fund the original YWCA in 1916.

“We are proud to be a part of this project as we honor the legacy of our founder, George Marsh, whose vision was supporting the needs of children and families,” Grothouse said. “Investing in this effort reflects our shared commitment to empowering families, supporting youth, and strengthening the fabric of our community. We’re honored to continue that legacy through this land donation and our shared investment in the future of Van Wert families.”

“It’s our way of helping this important work move forward,” he added.

“This is more than a building. It’s a symbol of healing, growth, and what’s possible when a community comes together,” Laudick said. “We’re grateful to The Marsh Foundation for their gift of land, to Mercy Health – Lima for their partnership and clinical expertise, and to every donor who is committed to helping us build a brighter future. Together, we are going to make a profound difference in this community.”

For more information about the project or to support the capital campaign, visit www.ywcavanwert.org.