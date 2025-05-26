Crestview graduation…

Crestview High School bid farewell to 63 seniors during the school’s 65th annual baccalaureate & commencement ceremony Saturday night. Student Council President Alexis Flagg opened the ceremony and former head softball coach Carl Etzler, who also is co-founder and past president of the Convoy Community Foundation, delivered the baccalaureate address. Student speakers were Saxton Short, Samuel Boroff, Josie Kulwicki and Derek Yinger. Outstanding Senior Awards were presented by Crestview High School Prinicipal Mimi Myers and after the presentation of diplomas, the closing was presented by Class President Elliana Kline. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent