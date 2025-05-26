Signups open for Chamber golf outing

Submitted information

Fore! The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of its highly anticipated annual Chamber Classic Golf Outing, scheduled for Wednesday, July 16, at Hickory Sticks Golf Course in Van Wert. A rain date has been set for Wednesday, July 23.

Golfers are invited to join for a day of friendly competition, networking, and community support. Registration will begin promptly at 10 a.m., with a shotgun start kicking off the four-person scramble format at 11 a.m. Enjoy a variety of on course games including proximity challenges, a skins game and the return of the hopper pitch challenge. Following a spirited round of golf, participants will enjoy dinner catered by the original Black Angus, providing the perfect opportunity to unwind.

The Chamber Classic Golf Outing is a vital fundraiser, supporting the Chamber’s initiatives and programs that benefit local businesses and the community. This event offers an excellent opportunity for businesses to gain visibility while enjoying a premier golf experience.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels to suit every business:

Pro Headline Sponsor – $750: includes prominent hole signage; speaking opportunity at the awards dinner; fees for one foursome; business name displayed prominently onsite on the day of the outing, and business name and logo on all award programs.

19th Hole Sponsor – $500: includes hole signage; fees for one foursome, and business name and logo on awards.

ACE Sponsor – $400: includes fees for one foursome and business name on the awards program.

Hole Sponsor – $100: your business name or logo displayed at a tee box.

Logo on Every Cart Sponsor – $250: your business logo is prominently displayed on every golf cart.

Drinks Cart Sponsor – $250: your business is recognized as the sponsor of the on-course drinks cart.

For registration or sponsorship inquiries, contact Lyndsey Heath or Mark Verville at 419.238.4390 or email chamber@vanwertchamber.com. Click here to register your team.