Story of James Coe shared during Memorial Day service

Bill Marshall shares the remarkable details of James L. Coe’s life, which lasted 109 years. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The oldest veteran buried at Woodland Cemetery was born on July 4, 1776, and lived a remarkable life. His story was shared during Monday’s American Legion Post 178 Memorial Day program at Woodland Cemetery.

Post 178 Finance Officer Bill Marshall, who spoke during the ceremony, said he researched James L. Coe, who enlisted well before the Civil War, but had been buried in an unmarked grave for 133 years. Marshall explained that more information was found at the Veteran’s Service Office, including Coe’s war record.

“He enlisted in the War of 1812,” Marshall stated. “Before that, he served 14 years in the navy and traveled all over the world as a ship’s carpenter. He was actually with Decatur and some of commodores that were chasing the pirates that were raiding our ships.”

While in the Great Lakes area, where much of the War of 1812 fighting occurred, he was involved in several battles, was captured at one point and was a prisoner of war. He was eventually part of a prisoner of war exchange.

Despite all of that, he was able to return, then mustered out of the army in 1815 and moved back to his hometown of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. He later learned he was eligible for a plot of land and received a letter from then-President Millard Fillmore that he was granted 150 acres of land in Van Wert County’s Union Township. He later sold the property and purchased a farm in Hoaglin Township and lived his remaining years there. Coe passed away November 19, 1885, at the remarkable age of 109.

“I found the newspaper clipping of his burial but for whatever reason, we don’t know what happened that he never had a tombstone,” Marshall explained. “Woodland Cemetery was in a transition point in the late 1800s and I think it’s a possibility this was overlooked because he did not have any family after that time, they were either deceased or moved away.”

His grave remained unmarked until 2018, when Marshall and others successfully petitioned the governnment to get a gravesite marker for Coe.

“This man deserved that, especially with the history that he had so we decided when we were able to get the marker and have it in place, ‘let’s give this gentleman his proper burial and recognize him for his service,’” Marshall said. “I managed to get re-enactors of the War of 1812 out of Fort Jennings, all period-piece people with the clothing and the weapons – they came in mass. They brought their cannons, we had our cannons here and we gave this gentleman a send-off that he deserved.”

“It’s a wonderful story and it’s still chilling for me to tell that story,” he added. “It’s probably one of the most fullfilling moments that I had that I could honor a veteran and that’s really what this day is about – it’s about honoring our veterans. It’s a special day.”

The simple headstone is located in Section 67 of Woodland Cemetery.

Marshall also thanked the people, including Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and many others, who helped put approximately 2,100 flags on graves at the cemetery for Memorial Day.

During the Monday morning ceremony, the American Legion Riders presented the colors and American Legion Chaplain Mark Rucklos led the opening prayer and the benediction. Post 178 Commander Randy Matthews and Van Wert Mayor Ken Markward shared brief remarks and there was a 21-gun salute, plus the playing of Taps. Afterward, a luncheon was held at Post 178.