VW grads urged to prepare for challenges

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Sunday afternoon officially marked the end of the high school careers of more than 140 Van Wert High School students.

Those students, all seniors, graduated during the school’s 154th annual commencement exercise in the Van Wert High School gymnasium. The graduating seniors, family members and others listened as they were lauded for their various academic and athletic achievements over the last four years. The were also urged to be ready to embrace future challenges.

Graduating seniors listen intently to remarks from student speakers Meredith Crummey, Kaden Mell and Abigail Rollins. Bob Barnes photos

Student speakers during the ceremony were Meredith Crummey, Kaden Mell and Abigail Rollins, with Crummey and Mell focusing on the future.

“I know what is to come is uncertain and different from anything we have ever experienced, but despite that, I have the most confidence that all of you will embrace the change and be better for it, as you all have many times before,” Crummey said. “Trust yourself like we have all trusted each other, protect the knowledge you have gained as your teachers and parents have protected you, be patient, as patient as we all were for this day, and slow down, as we all know is especially clear today, time stops for no one.”

“Aim for your goals, your desires through the good and the bad,” Mell said. “Be the person who says no to negativity, and to the voices in your head that say, “You can’t do that because it’s hard. Because you can.”

During her speech, Rollins thanked Van Wert High School teachers and staff.

“Teachers are more than those within an educational setting, but all teachers shape the world we live in today,” she said. “While the textbook definition gives a general description, substituted as a definition, it fails to acknowledge who teachers are and what impact they have on students. Through their actions, teachers unintentionally, but rewardingly, help those with mental health issues, confidence issues, life predicaments, etc. Every graduate here today has been impacted by a teacher at Van Wert High School, and, on behalf of my class, I thank you for your efforts.”

“It’s not important to be perfect, but simply do your best and start somewhere and create short horizons,” Superintendent Mark Bagley told the graduates.

13 graduates of distinction were honored: Amanda Burenga, Meredith Crummey, Hayden Dowler, Keaton Foster, Robert Gamble, Nate Gearhart, Sophia Gearhart, Andrew Laudick, Zoey Miller, Jaymison Moynihan, Nash Pugsley, Noah Spath and Addison Sturwold. In order to be considered for the honor, students must be in the top 10 percent of their graduating class, maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.85 or higher and have successfully completed a minimum of three Advanced Placement courses.

36 graduating seniors received an honors diploma.

Other highlights of Sunday’s ceremony included a performance by the Van Wert High School choir and a a solo by Mia Rager, and vocal performances by Landon Adams and Aaron Reichert during the benediction. The Van Wert High School band provided the traditional processional “Pomp and Circumstance” and the recessional “Slow March from Scipio.”

Class officers were Andrew Laudick, president; Alexa Deitemeyer, vice president; Sophia Gearhart, secretary, and Keaton Foster, treasurer.

The class flower was the peony, the class color was red and the class motto was “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.”