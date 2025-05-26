Wise, Dowler, Werts named All-WBL

VW independent sports

Van Wert’s Briston Wise, Hayden Dowler and Cam Werts are the three Cougars named to the 2025 all-WBL baseball team. Wise named named to the first team, while Werts was named honorable mention.

The list is dominated by players from Defiance, the outright WBL champion. The Bulldogs had four players named to the first team alone – Brezlen Zipfel, Brady Borton, Cody Shaw and Noah Gomez, plus one player each to the second and third teams and the honorable mention list. In addition, Defiance head coach Rick Weaver was named Coach of the Year.

Wapakoneta’s Grant Jolly was named Player of the Year.

First Team

Grant Jolly, Wapakoneta; Nick Steinbrunner, Celina; Ryan McGue, Elida; Brezlen Zipfel, Brady Borton, Cody Shaw, Noah Gomez, Defiance; Logan Markley, Bath; Grant Leopold, Ottawa-Glandorf; Briston Wise, Van Wert.

Second Team

Grady Kieman-Beazley, Kenton; Drew Bailey, Griffin Mericle, Wapakoneta; Peyton Liles, Bath; Tate Bender, Shawnee; Brodee Schulte-Arnold, Celina; Jacob Kasier, Kasey Gross, St. Marys Memorial; Logan Hutcheson, Defiance; Austin Koch, Ottawa-Glandorf.

Third Team

Cohen Stockman, Defiance; Brady Steinbrunner, Celina; Hayden Dowler, Van Wert; Perston Rupert, Joel Kogge, St. Marys Memorial; Colton Graham, Elida; Jayden Stechschulte, Ottawa-Glandorf; Jaden Miller, Bath; Jarrett Mullen, Daron Houser, Wapakoneta.

Honorable Mention

Dawson Miller, Kenton; Kahlil Ligon, Defiance; Joel Moore, Wapakoneta; Jacob Lepley, Bath; Chance Miller, Celina; Cam Werts, Van Wert; Mitchell Schroeder, Ottawa-Glandorf; Kaden Fritchie, Shawnee; Gabe Miley, Elida; Luke Rammel, St. Marys Memorial.