Burenga named Elks Student of the Year

Submitted information

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has announced Amanda Burenga from Van Wert High School has been selected as a recipient of the Student/Volunteer of the Year for the Northwest District of the Ohio Elks Association.

Burenga was selected as the Van Wert Elks Student/Volunteer of the Month for October. She graduated from Van Wert High School on Sunday.

Students are nominated by their high schools to receive the Student of the Month award. Each Student of the Month receives a monetary donation along with a certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 with the possibility to be named the Student of the Year. Students are judged on the basis of multiple achievements – volunteerism, character, leadership, service, citizenship and scholastic.

Student of the Year Amanda Burenga is shown with Pictured are Amanda with John Ream, Lodge 1197 Exalted Ruler. Photo submitted

All of the Student of the Month winners are then judged for their performance and achievements for selection as the Student of the Year. Burenga, having been selected as the Student of the Year for the Van Wert Lodge, received a monetary donation as well as a certificate. She competed against the winners from the 12 other lodges within the district. As the District Student of the Year winner, she will receive $1000 from the Ohio Elks Association.

This program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for their achievements in school and community. The Elks wish to recognize and praise those students for their accomplishments, their activities, and their contributions to society through this program.