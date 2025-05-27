Busy night on tap for members of Van Wert City Council

The Municipal Building will be the site of Wednesday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert City Council usually meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month but due to Monday’s Memorial Day hearing, the final meeting of the month will be held Wednesday night, and the agenda appears to be a full one.

Legislation concerning pay raises for members of council is on the agenda for the first of three readings. As discussed at the May 12 meeting, any possible pay increase and future raises would be tied to the median income of households within the city limits, as determined by the U.S. Census Bureau. Councilwoman At-Large Jana Ringwald, who chairs council’s Finance Committee, said figures show the city’s most recent median household income was $53,632 and she recommended council members make 10 percent of that amount, or the amount that is reflected as of June 1 of this year and in future election years.

By using the median household income, council salaries could increase or decrease every two years. Council members currently make $4,900 annually.

Under Ringwald’s proposal, the council president would make 11 percent of the city’s median household income. Currently, the council president’s position is paid $5,500 annually. The legislation also addresses the salary of the city treasurer (four percent of the median income) and mayor (100 percent of the median income).

If ultimately approved, raises won’t take effect until the next term, which begins in January of 2026. All eight council seats are up for election this November.

Another item listed under first reading would allow Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming to seek bids and award contracts for the resurfacing of several streets in the city. That piece of legislation is expected to be approved with an emergency clause during Wednesday night’s meeting.

Two items related to data centers in the city limits are up for third and final reading. One defines data centers and the other establishes zoning regulations and would restrict such facilities to areas that are zoned I-2 General Industrial Zoning.

Along with various administrative and committee reports, council members will hear from Vantage Career Center Superintendent Rick Turner, who is slated to speak about a lighted school zone/pedestrian crossing in front of the N. Franklin St. school, and from Blake Tijerina, owner of Wild West Wizards.

Prior to the regular meeting, at 6 p.m., a Council of the Whole meeting will be held to discuss blighted properties and communications with the owners of those properties. The regular council meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.