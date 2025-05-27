Cougars down state ranked Eagles

VW independent sports

A late addition to the regular season schedule proofed to be a successful one for Van Wert, as the Cougars blanked state ranked Liberty-Benton (No. 6, Division V) 6-0 at Russell Fisher Field on Tuesday.

Two of Van Wert’s runs came in the first inning, when Hayden Davis doubled home Griffin McCracken and Davis later scored on an error. The score remained 2-0 until the bottom of the fifth, when the Cougars plated their remaining four runs. Hayden Dowler doubled in Case Stegaman and Wyatt Scott, Briston Wise’s RBI single scored Dowler and Sam Houg singled in Wise.

McCracken, Davis and Houg each had two hits for Van Wert. Meanwhile Van Wert held the Eagles (20-5) to just six hits. Davis earned the win on the mound by pitching the first three innings and allowing five hits while fanning three. McCracken and Nate Gearhart each pitched two innings and allowed just one hit between them, while combining for three strikeouts and a walk.

Van Wert (14-7) will face Upper Sandusky in the Division IV district semfinals at 4:30 today at Fort Jennings.