Donations sought for recent fire victims

Submitted information

On May 22, the Van Wert County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was dispatched to assist the Middle Point Fire Department for a house fire at a Middle Point Wetzel Rd. residence. CERT is working to raise support for the families. After meeting with the family, it was determined that only monetary donations are needed.



Please include Case No. 9075 with your donation to ensure it’s distributed to the correct family. Monetary donations may be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert.

Donations may also be made online at vanwertcountyfoundation.org by clicking ‘Donate’ and selecting the ‘Van Wert EMA/CERT Fund’ and include Case No. 9075 in the Donation Note.

Anyone with questions should contact the EMA office at 419.238.1300.