Geraldine E.A. Mengerink

Geraldine E.A. Mengerink, 95, of Van Wert, passed away Monday evening, May 26, 2025, at her residence.

She was born January 30, 1930, in Van Wert, to Elmer and Mary (Dunlap) Webster. She married Edward W. Mengerink, Jr.

She was a homemaker and formerly owned and operated Pleasant Grove Campground in Van Wert. Geraldine enjoyed gardening, cooking, fishing and watching the birds. She loved spending quality time outdoors in nature. She was considered a “mom” to everyone and was most proud of all her grandchildren. She found peace in her favorite verse, John 3:16.

She is survived by four children, Brenda Miller of Convoy, Edward W. Mengerink, III of Lima, Calvin (Deb) Mengerink of Van Wert and Philip C. Mengerink of Van Wert; 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, and a daughter in law, Jaime Mengerink of Van Wert.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward; a son, Timothy Mengerink; a stillborn daughter, Christina, and four brothers and two sisters.

Private graveside services will be held in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.