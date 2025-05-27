Groups setting sail for the NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

In a landmark moment for vocal music fans across the globe, all-vocal country sensation Home Free and viral sea shanty powerhouse The Longest Johns are joining forces for a once-in-a-lifetime co-headline tour called Into The Deep. Blending heartland harmony with maritime melody, this dynamic collaboration brings together two globally beloved groups who have carved out their own unique spaces in the modern music landscape — and now, they’re ready to take the stage together at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 5. This extraordinary performance is made possible by presenting sponsor Danfoss and supporting sponsor Gary Taylor.

Home Free, known for their 830+ million YouTube views and viral hit, “Sea Shanty Medley,” that’s been streamed over 514 million times. The Longest Johns revived sea shanties with their hit “Wellerman,” and have released albums like Voyage (2024). With each group bringing their signature style and infectious energy, audiences will be treated to collaborative performances, surprise mashups, and unforgettable moments of musical camaraderie.

Home Free and The Longest Johns are coming to Van Wert October 5. Photo submitted

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a curious newcomer, this tour is set to be one of the most unique and memorable live music events of the year. Home Free and The Longest Johns are ready to bring harmony from land and sea — and they’re inviting the world to sing along.

Tickets are currently on sale for Van Wert LIVE members. Membership not only offers early access to tickets but also supports the mission of delivering inspiring live performances to the region. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, June 10. For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.