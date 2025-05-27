Lincolnview school board meeting tonight

VW independent staff

The approval of sports coaches for the 2025-2026 school year is one of the items on tonight’s Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education agenda. The board’s regular monthly meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.

The list of coaches includes head coaches for all fall, winter and spring sports, along with a lengthy list of assistant and volunteer coaches.

The agenda also includes the three resignations, including one from junior high/high school agriculture teacher Jordan Dues, who is leaving after eight years for a similar position at Parkway Local Schools. Board members are expected to approve the latest five year financial forecast, which is required by law twice annually.

The board will hear monthly reports from Superintendent Jeff Snyder and building principals Nita Meyer and Brad Mendenhall and board members will go into executive session to discuss the employment and compensation of an employee and negotiations.